SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local fine arts establishment received an early Christmas gift Thursday morning.

LAMB Arts Regional Theatre received $5,000 worth of tools and other supplies from US Cellular.

The generous donation was part of US Cellular’s “Gift of Connection” program. Through this program, the wireless carrier company donates items to 40 nonprofits throughout the country.

The members of the theatre were excited to put their new toys to work.

“These things will be used all the time, and right away,” said Russell Wooley, managing artistic director at LAMB Theatre. “It’s a thing that we just wouldn’t be able to have the discretionary money. So again, it’s a wonderful gift.”

Along with power tools, LAMB Theatre received clothing racks to hang costumes on and a TV to display advertisements in the front lobby.

US Cellular has invested more than $35 million in donations to nonprofits across the country since 2009.