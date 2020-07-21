Lamb Theatre holds virtual contest to help stay afloat during pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Since the start of the pandemic, many people are figuring out how to continue their lives under the new normal. Now, a Siouxland non-profit is doing just that.

The doors may be closed, but Lamb Theatre is still finding ways to involve the community while also trying to stay afloat during the pandemic.

“We’ll call it Pandemic Playlets. We’ll put out the call for moms, dads, and kids to create their own story, and the deal is they have to use everything they have in their house,” Artistic Director of Lamb Theatre Russell Wooley said.

He said the idea to encourage families to submit plays for people to vote on came after a financial strain from the pandemic.

“The financial impact has been huge. We really are just limping along,” Wooley added.

People can donate any dollar amount to their favorite plays.

Wooley said not only will the contest raise funds for the theatre, but it’s a chance for families to bond over creativity.

“Look at all the extra family time that we’ve all gotten and having those free Friday nights that we may have packed full of activities. Well, now we’re making memories that with this example that we have on camera to show our kids down the road, it’s really special,” Jenna Liberto, a Pandemic Playlet participant, said.

“We hope that the kids learn you sometimes have to get creative when you’re faced with unusual times and that it’s good to give back to an organization that has helped our family,” Fred Hexom, another participant, said.

Russell Wooley said there are still many questions about reopening and getting back to normal, but he said masks and limited occupancy are sure to be part of it.

You can still vote on a play until Saturday, July 25th.

