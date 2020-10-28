LAMB Theatre awarded half a million dollars for restoration project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The LAMB Theatre announced that they have been awarded half a million dollars to go towards their restoration project.

The funds were made possible through the Blue Stream Fund. The gift will go towards the new home for the LAMB Theatre downtown at 625 Douglas. The project comes with a $17.5 million price tag.

LAMB Theatre Executive director Diana Wooley said this gift doesn’t come at a better time as the performing arts have been shut down due to the pandemic.

“It reinforces everything we are trying to and it will hopefully motivate other donors and it motivates us and we’re excited about getting the project up and running again,” said Wooley.

The downtown project is expected to be completed by the fall or winter 2022.

Latest Stories