LAMB Theatre announces the first naming gift for new theater

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – LAMB Theatre has announced the first naming gift for its 625 Douglas Street project to restore Sioux City’s first Auditorium into a new home for the theatre.

The gift will be used to create the Margaret Ann Martin Everist Hall within the new space.

“We are excited and honored that The Margaret Ann Martin Everist Foundation named LAMB Theatre the recipient of its 2020 grant, helping us to make a major move forward in our fundraising for the 625 Douglas Project. It’s especially thrilling to know that this important section of our new theatre will honor the memory of Siouxland’s well-known philanthropist and lover of the arts, Margaret Ann Martin Everist,” said Diana Wooley, LAMB Theatre Executive Director.

Margaret Ann Everist Photo Courtesy of LAMB Theatre

Officials said the Margaret Ann Martin Everist Hall will be a 900-square foot room that will be able to accommodate rehearsals, large meetings, receptions, and seated events for about 50 people.

The hall can be opened up as an extension of the new grand lobby through the use of a moveable wall.

The theatre mentions that the 625 Douglas project has previously received grants from the Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD), a Grayfield tax credit, two Gilchrist Foundation Matching Grants, and is currently in the process of obtaining state historic tax credits.

LAMB Theatre has proposed Fall 2022 as the projected opening for the restored building.

