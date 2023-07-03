SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Although the roof of the LAMB Theater partially collapsed, developers behind a planned renovation at the property said that it opens new opportunities.

The LAMB Theater at 625 Douglas Street was red-tagged after the roof partially collapsed several weeks ago. Despite the collapse, officials with the LAMB Theater are saying that their renovation plans are still moving forward.

“The red tag was caused by the partial collapse of a portion of the roof that would have been replaced, anyway. And as it turns out, that has opened up our ability to extend the ceiling height of the main floor theatre, allowing for addition of a full fly system,” LAMB Arts Regional Theater executive director Diana Wooley said.“We have been busy working with all the entities involved in making this project a reality. We hope people will read the red tag as a sign of progress because work will be starting soon on the inside of the building.”

Wooley told KCAU 9 that collapse was something they foresaw happening and they closely monitored the roof to make sure no one was injured. A membrane was installed last fall in order to help stabilize the roof so that when the roof would collapse, it could happen in a controlled manner. No one was injured in the collapse.

The LAMB Theater was originally built in 1909 and served as Sioux City’s first auditorium. The Theater has been producing shows in Siouxland since 1979 and even once housed KCAU.

The renovation project will replace the current building’s exterior to replicate its 1909 appearance and add to the interior of the building by housing multiple performance spaces, an atrium, shops, and classrooms.

Wooley said that they are hoping to have the renovation project completed by 2025 and their team meets weekly to discuss progress and plan. LAMB Theater is still fundraising for the project and those interested in donating can contact them through their website.