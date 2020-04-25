Lakes Regional Healthcare holding off on elective surgeries

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Lakes Regional Healthcare (LRH) announced Friday they will not be providing elective surgeries following Governor Kim Reynolds’ order allowing those procedures to resume Monday.

In her COVID-19 news conference on Friday, Gov. Reynolds stated her intention is to partially reopen elective surgical procedures starting Monday in hospitals that meet a list of requirements.

LRH officials said the proclamation gives broad guidelines and is not a mandate for medical communities.

Lakes Regional Healthcare President and CEO Jason Harrington said they appreciate Reynold’s understanding that every community has its own unique circumstances.

“We will make the decision based upon our own situation and not those of other hospitals in the state. The safety and health of our patients, staff, and physicians will take top priority in our decision making. We’ll get feedback from our medical staff and surgeons early next week. Plus, I’m sure the Iowa Medical Society and the Iowa Hospital Association will provide further guidance then as well,” Harrington said.

The healthcare provider said the Governor’s guidance is intended to be general and give latitude to local medical staff to establish their own process for re-implementing surgeries.

Harrington said LRH is proud to be a five-star hospital that demonstrates the importance they place on quality of care, surgical outcomes, and the experiences of their patients.

“We will provide elective surgical procedures again, but not until we know we will provide the highest quality and safety for all patients and our community,” Harrington said.

