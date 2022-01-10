SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Lakes Regional Healthcare Foundation will hold their tenth annual Grape Escape fundraiser to celebrate the advancements in healthcare in the Iowa Great Lakes and to raise funds toward future projects.

The event will be held on Friday, February 11 at the Waterfront Event Center in the city of Arnolds Park.

This year’s Grape Escape will address the shortage of professionals in the healthcare industry by providing scholarships for people in northwest Iowa.

According to Lakes Regional Healthcare Foundation’s Executive Director, Sonja Hamm, the United States is experiencing a shortage of healthcare professionals – physicians, nurses, and technologists – because a greater percentage of them are nearing retirement and fewer people are entering the health industry as a career.

“We are working to increase the supply of healthcare professionals in northwest Iowa by focusing on people who have grown up here, in anticipation that they will come back in time and provide care to patients at Lakes Regional Healthcare and directly benefit people in our service area,” said Hamm. “We want to help those interested in pursuing careers in healthcare by removing as many obstacles as possible. Our Scholarship Endowment Fund provides three types of annual scholarships – one per school for Dickinson County high school seniors, one for Dickinson County residents in an undergraduate program, and one for LRH employees. Our desire is to grow the fund to be able to increase both the number of scholarships we can award and the dollar amounts of those scholarships.”

Tickets can be purchased here, and those who wish to contribute to the event, but cannot attend should contact Sonja Hamm at 712-336-8791 or sonja.hamm@lakeshealth.org.

Proceeds from the event will support the Scholarship Endowment Fund.