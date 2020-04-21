Lakes Regional Healthcare closes construction site for 14 days after workers test positive for COVID-19

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Lakes Regional Healthcare (LRH) closed the construction site on its campus Monday due to concerns about potential COVID-19 cases.

According to LRH, it was brought to their attention that last week that two contractors from outside Dickinson County who had limited time at the construction site tested positive for COVID-19.

One other contractor from Dickinson County also tested positive over the weekend. This brings the number of confirmed cases in Dickinson County to two as of this writing.

Jason Harrington, LRH President and CEO, said shutting down the worksite for 14 days is the right thing to do.

“During that time, we will be testing everyone who worked in the area as well as disinfecting all areas of the site. The 14 days should provide sufficient time to address any concerns at the site or with the workforce. Health and safety are paramount,” said Harrington.

Although it’s sealed off from the rest of the hospital, a handful of LRH staff routinely visit the site.

Harrington said those individuals have been identified and will be tested and placed off work until the test results are confirmed.

LRH recently required all employees and contractors wear masks at all times to lessen potential exposures.

“We are taking all precautions and those with known contact to the site will be tested and quarantined until those results are confirmed. This is obviously a difficult situation and we are an organization who the community trusts and looks to do the right thing. Although I am not at liberty to share who is involved, please be assured that every precaution is being taken to address the situation immediately and to protect our workforce and the community,” said Harrington.

