Lake View police investigating suspicious death

LAKE VIEW, Iowa (KCAU) – Police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a man dead in a Lake View residence.

The Lake View Police Department said they were called to a home in the 100 block of Blossom Street in Lake View on Tuesday morning. They arrived on the scene and found James Wesley Cooper, 43, of Fort Dodge, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Lake View Police Royce Kemmaan told KCAU 9 that the death was suspicious and an autopsy has been ordered through the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office.

The police said that there isn’t any danger to the public as they continue to investigate the incident.

The Iowa Department of Criminal investigation, Sac City Police Department, Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle, Sac County Sheriff’s Office, Sac County Ambulance Service assisted the police.

