LAKE VIEW, Iowa (KCAU) — The Lake View Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a 53-year-old man.

According to a Facebook post from the Lake View Police Department, David Schultz went missing early Tuesday morning and has not been heard from since.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol are also assisting with the investigation.

The police department asks that anyone who has seen or heard from him to contact them at 712-657-2513.