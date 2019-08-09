Lake View man killed after being trapped in grain bin

LAKE VIEW, Iowa (KCAU) – A man has died after getting trapped in a grain bin Thursday near Lake View.

Emergency responders were dispatched Thursday around 3:40 p.m. to 3125 310th Street, about five miles northeast of Lake View, according to a release from the Sac County Sheriff’s Office.

They said people were loading corn into a trailer when 58-year old Garry Alan Leonard of Lake View entered the partially-filled bin to break up some clotting. Leonard was then pulled in to the corn. A person working with Leonard tried to pull him free but was unsuccessful.

Firefighters were able to remove the corn from the bin and locate Leonard about 45 minutes later. He was pronounced dead at the scene.