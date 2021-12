LAKE PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – A suspect in a Lake Park murder has filed a guilty plea.

In December 2020, a woman was found dead in a Lake Park residence. She was identified as Angel Bastman, 25, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Justice Berntson and Allison Decker were charged with first-degree murder, second-degree theft, and conspiracy to commit non-forcible entry.

On December 3, 2021, Berntson submitted a guilty plea for an attempt to commit murder.