SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A North Dakota man is looking to set the walleye state record in South Dakota.

Oahe Sunset Lodge and Steakhouse posted photos of Aaron Schuck, who caught a massive walleye that weighed 16.5 pounds. Schuck caught the fish on Friday on Lake Oahe while pulling crank bait.

Photo from Lisa Moser.

Photo from Lisa Moser.

Photo from Lisa Moser.

Photo from Lisa Moser.

According to the Game, Fish and Parks Department, the current state record for a walleye caught by hook and line in South Dakota is 16 pounds, 2 ounces set in 2002.

Lisa Moser, owner of the Oahe Sunset Lodge and Steakhouse, told KELOLAND News the fish was caught closer to Akaska than Pollock but Schuck came to the Oahe Sunset Lodge to use the certified scale to weigh the fish.

Moser said the Game, Fish and Parks Department came and recorded the information with the fish, which would set the state record.

State fish records are now categorized in three methods — hook and line records, bowfishing records and unrestricted (any other legal means other than hook and line or bowfishing).

The GFP told KELOLAND News about the process to apply for a state fish record. A state record fish application needs to be filled out and signed by owners of the certified scale, witness information and other details. Two witnesses other than the angler must be present during the weighing process or one GFP or law enforcement employee must be present.

When the paperwork is verified through GFP, a certificate is printed and given to the angler of the record fish.

Moser said she believes the GFP’s state-record process was followed and Schuck’s fish will be the new state record. KELOLAND News reached out to GFP to ask when the state record will be verified.

GFP spokesman Nick Harrington confirmed there’s an application for a new state walleye record. He said the GFP is in the process of verifying and approving the application.