Lake City man pleads guilty to federal firearm charge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Lake City who illegally possessed a gun pled guilty on Tuesday in federal court in Sioux City.

Officials said Jeffrey Carothers, 52, was convicted of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was previously convicted of a crime which prohibited him from possessing guns, namely, receiving stolen property, in the Superior Court for the State of California in and for the county of Plumas, on or about November 17, 1995.

At the plea hearing, Carothers admitted that around April or May of 2019, he possessed a 9mm pistol. He further admitted he was an illegal user of methamphetamine and that over the last one to two years, he traded methamphetamine and marijuana for guns about six times.

Carothers’ sentencing before United State District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, and not more than three years of supervised release.