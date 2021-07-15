Lake City begins cleaning up damage left by tornado

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Wednesday’s tornado left a lot of cleaning up to be done for the residents of Lake City, IA. Construction crews and citizens spent the day removing broken trees from their yards and streets.

Lake City resident Jean Fahan said this was her first tornado and it came with very little warning.

“All of a sudden, the wind just came up so fast, no sirens or anything, and I looked out and I thought ‘Oh my goodness,’ and then I saw a tree go by,” Jean Fahan said.

The tornado started Wednesday afternoon and lasted roughly five minutes.

Most houses were not severely damaged, but a lot of them had trees in their yards, as well as in the streets.