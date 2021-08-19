Labor shortage forces Nebraska state parks to adjust normal operations

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — Business in nearly every industry have struggled to find people willing to work, with state parks being no exception.

As the Missouri River Outdoor Expo is quickly approaching, officials at Ponca State Park continue to deal with a lack of help as they prepare to host thousands of people in a few weeks.

Ponca State Park has a lot to offer for visitor, including the Towers in Time waterfall, an oak tree that might be the oldest in Nebraska and the Eric Wiebe Memorial Shooting Complex. But this summer, things are running a bit differently.

“We wanted to kind of alert people, the public, that we’re potentially going to reduce some of our services and hours and some of those things so we wanted to make sure everybody was alerted to that,” said Regional Superintendent Jeff Fields.

Fields said it’s not unusual to lose some staff members around this time of year.



“It’s pretty normal for us to have staff leaving because of school starting, both college and high school, but having it go that 70 percent has kind of been all season long. We’ve been struggling to get staff so we’ve been operating on instead of eight cylinders, maybe six cylinders most of the season,” Fields said.

The 70 percent Fields is referring to is the estimated portion of the workforce the parks normally operate under every summer and with the 16th Annual Missouri Expo set for September 18 and 19, Fields said his group is gearing up for it but said the event that hosts dozens of activities could look different from years past.

“Working hard on getting things ready for that, there’ll be a few changes this year. We’re kind of monitoring the COVID-19 situation obviously and are prepared to adjust however we need to,” Fields said.

Fields said the horse trail rides and the swimming pool will be open on weekends only here on out until Labor Day weekend due to losing many of their lifeguards and horse wranglers.