SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — A dozen Taco Bell workers will be getting money in back wages after the US Department of Labor fined the Spencer, Iowa, business more than $22,000 in back taxes and liquidated damages.

According to a press release from the DOL, a general manager from the Taco Bell was deducting hours from employee time cards before sending the time cards on to corporate. The manager was found to have violated the fair labor standards minimum wage laws.

Of the total $22,744, half was back wages and the other half represented liquidated damages.

“This case shows the costly consequence of totaling hours worked incorrectly,” said Wage and Hour District Director Marietta Taylor in Des Moines, Iowa.

Taylor said that employers must maintain accurate records in order to pay employees what the law requires. She added that when business records are not up to date workers often lose the wages they are owed.

The press release did not elaborate on how much in back wages and damages are owed to each employee.