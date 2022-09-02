NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) — The CNOS Fieldhouse in North Sioux City was packed with both local and national college volleyball teams.

The 2nd Annual United Sports Academy Labor Day Classic Tournament kicked off Friday afternoon with several teams in action. 21 different teams came to Siouxland for the event as well as plenty of fans.

Rick Pruett is the head volleyball coach at College of St. Mary. He said all these athletes and fans coming to Siouxland is great for volleyball in general, but he also thinks the Siouxland area should feel the economic benefits of hosting this tournament.

“So they’ll come and watch those players and see those teams, so it’s just a great opportunity for our local people and local players to see some of their teammates that they had in high school or club playing in this tournament so it’s just a great opportunity for everybody,” said Pruett.

The games continue Saturday morning at 9 a.m. According to Pruett, the tournament has become so popular that organizers might have to turn teams down or form a waiting list sometime in the future.