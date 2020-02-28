Kosovo delegates visit, tour 185th Refueling Wing

A group of nine mayors from the nation of Kosovo and other delegates stand in front of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Statotanker at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on February 26, 2020. The tour of the Air Guard facility is part of groups visit to Iowa this week. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Mayors from around the nation of Kosovo and other delegates visited the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing this past week.

The main purpose of the group’s visit to Sioux City this week was to formalize the sister-city agreement between the city of Sioux City and the city of Gjilian, in Kosovo.

The delegation was in Sioux City to witness the event along with Mayor Lutfi Haziri, who is the mayor of Gjilian.

During the visit to the Air Guard unit, the delegation met with 185th Refueling Wing Commander, Colonel Mark Muckey and members of the 185th leadership team.

The group also received a short tour of the Air Guard facility where they explored one of the unit’s KC-135 aircraft.

According to event organizers, the interest in visiting the Air Guard unit is due to an already existing National Guard Bureau State Partner Program, which has had Iowa paired with Kosovo since 2011.

The partner program has the Iowa National Guard working closely with the Kosovo Security Force, where they have hosted a variety of training events in both Iowa and Kosovo since the program’s start.

The overarching goal of the state partnership program is to link the states and build military to military as well as civil-military relationships.

The goal is to improve long-term regional security throughout southern Europe by building these relationships.

the state partner program has spawned interest in other state and municipal dealings like the sister-city relationship.

Cities in Iowa that have already established sister-city relationships in Kosovo include Johnston, Fort Dodge, and Norwalk.

Sioux City and Dubuque have been working on establishing similar sister-city relationships.