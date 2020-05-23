Know the difference between allergies and COVID-19 symptoms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Not only are we in the midst of a pandemic but we’re also in the thick of allergy season.

The overlap of COVID-19 and allergy symptoms consist of fatigue, headaches, coughing and shortness of breath. But the Iowa Allergy Clinic says the two biggest indicators of COVID-19 are muscle aches and a fever, while common allergy symptoms that are not a sign of the coronavirus are sneezing and itchy nose and eyes.

Alergist Dr. Vuong Narima said with any type of cold, allergy, or disease, people present symptoms differently.

“Either allergies or infection or whatever you know, reflux, etc. heart problems, lung problems. If you ever have any symptom like sneezing, coughing, you should still just isolate yourself regardless.” Dr. Nayima said.

Dr. Nayima reminds people that if you’re experiencing shortness of breath or chest pain, you should contact your doctor immediately.