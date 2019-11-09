Klobuchar kicks off Woodbury County Democratic caucus training

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury Country democrats dedicated several hours Saturday, familiarizing themselves with procedures on ballots, registration and petitions during a caucus training session at the Sioux City Library.

Renee Weinberg, a Siouxland democrat, can recall her initial reaction to her first time attending caucus training.

“Having moved here from South Dakota 29 years ago, I was totally shocked at the whole process. So, if you’ve never done it, it’s different from anyone else,” said Weinberg.

2020 democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar addressed the crowd just before the training began.

Klobuchar shared her campaign initiatives on health care, oil refinery waivers and her opinion on President Trump with a goal to motivate the democratic caucus to move forward.

“People have to understand the caucuses and not be afraid to show up them. We have caucuses in Minnesota so, I am actually a former volunteer county chair of my democratic county called the DFL and we did caucus training’s like this,” said Klobuchar.

And after taking notes and asking the tough questions, The Woodbury County democrats will return in February ready to take on the caucuses with confidence.