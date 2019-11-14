KISS making tour stop in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As part of their End of the Road tour. the band KISS that they will stop in Sioux City in the last leg of their final tour.

The band will perform at Fleet Farm Arena at the Tyson Events Center on Friday, February 21 at 7:30 p.m. The band will then end their tour in New York on July 21, 2021.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available online at TysonCenter.com, by calling 855-333-8771, or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years.,” said KISS.

Kiss has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.