KISS comes to rock out at the Tyson Events Center

News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One of the most recognized rock and roll bands packed fans into the Tyson Events Center Friday night.

Formed in 1973, KISS rose to prominence in the mid-to-late 1970s and is one of the best-selling bands of all time, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

Back on the road for what is expected to be their last tour, KISS will perform their final show on July 17, 2021, in New York City.

Spectra Management says putting the show on was a massive effort.

“There are a lot of moving pieces that go into putting on a show. We’re working a minimum of a year out in advance sometimes on a lot of the shows that are coming in. The planning process of what’s touring and what we can make work here,” said Enzo Carannante, Spectra Management.

Friday night’s show included plenty of pyrotechnics.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories