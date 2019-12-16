Kinsey Elementary honors student who passed away

When 7-year-old Mya Sneller passed away this summer, her classmates say the school didn't feel the same.

When 7-year-old Mya Sneller passed away this summer, her classmates said the school didn’t feel the same.

“She was like a really good friend to us,” said Larkin Kroeze, a 2nd grader and friend of Mya.

“She was sweet, funny, kind, and respectful and caring,” said Sophia Reichle, a 2nd grader and friend of Mya.

Her smile was missed but not forgotten. Now, students are painting the rainbow to remember their friend.

“Each kid got to create a marbled tile in their color and then they got to take a picture — We have a framed picture of Mya — so they took a picture with Mya and their tile so they can always remember a piece of their memorial,” said Meg Munneke, the art teacher.

It was Mya’s love for art that led to the idea of colorful tiles. When completed, the tiles will form a rainbow with a photo of Mya in the middle.

“Mya loved each of them individually, and she had special interactions with each of them. And so that is one of the things that we loved most is that each of them are different, but together it creates something beautiful,” said Munneke.

The wall will be completed in a few weeks, reminding everyone of the girl who touched so many hearts.

“She was a girl that would skip into any room, hugs all day, you could set her in any table and she would get along with everybody. Always kind words, so that’s the legacy she left of love and joy and the kids really miss that,” said Munneke.

“So every time we come in, we can see them and just remember that she is with us,” said Reichle.

