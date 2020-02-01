Kinsey Elementary honors former student’s life with mural

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Second graders at Kinsey Elementary in Sioux Center came together to celebrate the life of a friend. They’re honoring their former classmate with a mural.

“To have each student have their own piece was really special it was something they created for Mya and that was something they really took to heart. They miss their friend and they loved her so much and they do love her” Meg Munneke says.

Kinsey Elementary art teacher Meg Munneke says she was prepared for this project to be very emotional. Instead, her students were so joyful and treated it like a celebration.

“Her legacy will always be remembered by these kids. The ones that created this project to the ones that have younger siblings who will attend Kinsey. They will always be able to tell the story about Mya” Jenna Sneller, mother of Mya, says.

The mural started off as a small idea. Now, the Sneller family says it’s more than they ever imagined.

“A couple months later, it’s already completed and on the wall. It’s affecting people every single day. She’s been such an impact for so many,” said Ryan Sneller, Mya’s father.

Mya’s favorite symbol was the “I love you” hand and at Kinsey Elementary, it’s everywhere.

“It’s a symbol that will always be reminded of Mya, and she just brought so much joy to everybody and she’s amazing,” said Sneller.

“I think Mya would feel so much joy. Her friends were so special to her and she loved it in here and she loved being around her peers. I can just picture the smile on her face. She would be so happy and I know that her friends can see that too” Meg Munneke says.

When the students were creating this mural they’d all have storytime about Mya and played her favorite music. Now they can come in every day, find their tile on the wall, and feel proud.