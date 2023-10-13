SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Kingsley woman has been sentenced for stealing from her employer.

According to a release from the Sioux County Attorney, Krista Ann Brown, 44 of Kingsley, Iowa, was sentenced Oct. 9 for the crime of first-degree theft.

This case arose in June of 2023 when an Orange City company contacted the Orange City Police Department reporting their employee, Krista Brown, used a company credit card without authorization.

Further investigation revealed Brown stole over $45,000 making unauthorized purchases from Nov. of 2022 until June of 2023, the release. At the time of the theft, Brown was on probation for a previous felony theft and dependent adult abuse convictions in Plymouth County, Iowa, resulting in Brown being charged as a habitual offender, having had two prior felony convictions.

On Oct 9, 2023, the District Court ordered Brown to serve a consecutive 10-year sentence for theft in the first degree while concurrent with a 5-year sentence for adult abuse.