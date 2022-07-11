SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Kingsley man was sentenced for possessing guns as a known user of controlled substances.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Levi Dimmitt, 35, of Kingsley, pleaded guilty on December 2, 2021, to being a prohibited person in possession of multiple firearms.

The release stated that evidence showed Dimmit was a known distributor and user of methamphetamine and marijuana while he was in possession of multiple guns. His use of unlawful drugs prohibits him from having guns, resulting in a search warrant that was executed on April 24, 2021, at his residence in Sibley.

During the search, the documents stated that officers were able to find drug paraphernalia, marijuana, methamphetamine, and several guns were found throughout the home and garage.

The release noted that while officers tried to place Dimmitt under arrest, he attempted to run away from them. He made it a short distance from the residence before officers were able to apprehend him.

Dimmitt was sentenced to 27 months (two years and three months) in prison, and he must serve a 2-year-term of supervised release following the completion of his prison sentence.

Dimmitt is in the custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison.