Kingsley grocery store to be purchased by Plendl Feed Service

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – Plendl Feed Service, INC said they are purchasing a grocery store in Kingsley, Iowa.

Officials with Plendl Feed Service said effective February 1, they will own Chet’s Grocery and reopen the store as Hometown Pantry. Chet’s Grocery was operated by Chet Davis for 40 years, and the store had been struggling recently.

The new store will be closed for 3 to 4 weeks, so the owners can improve the store and obtain proper licenses.

“We believe you cannot lose a business in a small town because of the domino effect on the others,” read a press release from Plendl Feed Service Office Manager Kevin Schaeuble. “Kingsley is a wonderful community with wonderful small businesses, school system, golf course, swimming pool, and medical services.”

Plendl Feed Service officials said they are looking into implementing curbside pickup and delivery to allow community members to pickup groceries without going into the store.