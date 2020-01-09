Kingsley grocery store may close

KINGSLEY, Iowa (WHO) – A new kind of concern is facing two rural Siouxland communities, the loss of hometown grocery stores.

Dollar General, a rapidly expanding budget business that once focused on inexpensive everyday items, is at the center of the issue as they are now targeting the grocery business as well.

For 40 years, Chet Davis has operated Chets Grocery Store in the Plymouth County town of Kingsley, Iowa.

Chet’s had to compete against large grocery stores nearby in Sioux City with names like Hy-Vee and Wal-Mart.

Now Chet has reason to be concerned for the future of his store.

“They come in, they hurt you right away. Right off the top, probably take about 25% of your business right off the top,” Chet shared.

There is a new Dollar General being built on the edge of Kingsley and will no doubt open soon.

“Well, we tried to go to the city council, and they said well, they couldn’t do a whole lot about it. We did have the people in town get up a petition,” Chet added.

This will not be the first time that Chet Davis has experienced this phenomenon recently.

He managed a store in nearby Moville, which now has empty shelves.

Moville Market had to close down after a Dollar General moved into Moville.

“We were there about a year, and struggling. And we tried to do what we could to try to increase the volume of the business, but it didn’t grow enough to put us back to where we were in the black,” Chet said.

One shopper shared their concerns about what would happen if Chet’s store is no longer there.

“When you’re in a small town, I mean every dollar counts whether you are going to keep the doors open or not,” the shopper shared.

“Depends on the people in town. If they patronize us so we can keep the doors open, we’ll keep it open,” Chet said.

In a statement from Dollar General, the company said each new store they build presents positive economic growth through the creation of local jobs, and employee development and career advancement.