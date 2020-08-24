Kingsley family holds 100th annual picnic

It was the 100th annual Pratt Bainbridge picnic and while it was one of their smaller gatherings this year due to COVID-19, many were there in spirit Sunday.

It was the 100th annual Pratt Bainbridge picnic, and while it was one of their smaller gatherings this year due to COVID-19, many were there in spirit Sunday.

“I was right here in ’56. 10 years old,” said Pratt.

Lowell Pratt said he has been going to his family’s annual picnic all his life. He said after his dad’s passing last week, being with family means everything.

“He sure wanted to come but he was at the first one. His mother was pregnant with him, and he has carried on ever since as well as my mother. They used to take care of the picnics a lot,” said Pratt.

“He was going to be 99 in November but he just passed away the other day so he didn’t quite make it to the 100th celebration but so we miss, him but we will all meet in his honor,” said Diana Schenhall.

While some of the older generations were unable to attend this year, family members came together and were able to meet some of the younger generations.

“It’s just great to see family again, because we are living far away now, so we don’t get to see them very often. He has been having fun running around and asking everyone what their name is and meeting people,” said Schenhall.

Pratt says he hopes that the 101st reunion will be able to bring in a larger crowd and he still remembers how the picnics were for him as a child.

“All the kids we just ran around and they had ice cream at that time pop and had a cattle tank with ice in it and pop and it was great,” said Pratt.

While the Prat Bainbridge family’s roots remain in Iowa, some family members traveled from Colorado and Arizona to be there Sunday.