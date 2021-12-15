KINGSLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — At this time, if you are not a resident of Kingsley, you are not allowed to enter the town, says the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.

There is still no word on when the town will be reopened, but Kingsley-Pierson has announced there will be no school December 16.

The closing is the result of several downed powerlines within the town. Officials say traffic will be blocked to all non-residents.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says Kingsley is without electricity and estimates this will last throughout the night.

There will be no school for Kingsley-Pierson, Thursday, December 16th. Since the town of Pierson does have power, the Pierson school will be used as a warming shelter for anyone that needs a place to go. Stay safe everyone. — Kingsley-Pierson (@KingsleyPierson) December 16, 2021

If you are without power or your home has been damaged, you can find shelter at Kingsley-Pierson Middle School. They ask that if you need shelter that you bring your own sheets, pillows, blanks and other necessities you will need for an overnight stay.

The Middle School is located in Pierson at 321 4th Street.