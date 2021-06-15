Kingsley asking residents to limit lawn watering

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials in Kingsley, Iowa, have issued a new watering schedule due to current weather conditions.

The City of Kingsley’s Facebook page states that residents will be asked to water their lawn according to a newly released schedule because of the lack of rainfall. The schedule can be found in the chart below.

Odd-Numbered Addresses Monday, Wednesday, Friday Even-Numbered Addresses Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday No Watering Sunday

Steve Jantz of City Services said the schedule is in effect until further notice.

Watering will not be allowed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. New sod or seeding is the only exception to this schedule.

Des Moines Water Works is also requesting the same of their residents in central Iowa.