Kingsley asking residents to limit lawn watering

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials in Kingsley, Iowa, have issued a new watering schedule due to current weather conditions.

The City of Kingsley’s Facebook page states that residents will be asked to water their lawn according to a newly released schedule because of the lack of rainfall. The schedule can be found in the chart below.

Odd-Numbered AddressesMonday, Wednesday, Friday
Even-Numbered AddressesTuesday, Thursday, Saturday
No WateringSunday

Steve Jantz of City Services said the schedule is in effect until further notice.

Watering will not be allowed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. New sod or seeding is the only exception to this schedule.

Des Moines Water Works is also requesting the same of their residents in central Iowa.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories