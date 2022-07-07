KINGSLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Kingsley will be running off a single water well for the time being.

“I think I don’t see any issues with it, you know. I don’t think it has an effect on people that, you know, don’t go to the golf course and stay in their houses or whatever,” said Bryce Reinhart.

As the town moves on with their week the mayor and city engineer are working on getting their wells back.

“Took out the power knocking down three transformers that went to our wells. One will remain operational but the other two, it fried the pumps on it when the electricity went out. Now we have to do water testing to make sure that the water is safe to drink,” said Mayor Rick Bohle.

One resident said that he hasn’t notice much of a difference with only one well. He can do everything he could last week.

“Like I can still run the water at my house just fine and water our plants just fine, and use all our water, you know, okay. I think it, it’ll have more of an effect on areas like this. Where it’s like big area like that or like the golf course where they have to water everything,” said Bryce Reinhart.

The city engineer said they should hopefully have the two wells online by Saturday after testing.