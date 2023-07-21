STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The temporary loss of Storm Lake’s two out of its three water wells lead to a temporary closure of one of the city’s biggest tourist destinations.

King’s Pointe Waterpark Resort will close their indoor and outdoor parks during RAGBRAI.

The decision follows a mandatory water conservation order that was issued on Tuesday.

Amy Vonbank, the general manager of King’s Pointe, said the closure is unfortunate but adds there will still be a lot of activities around the facility for riders to enjoy while they’re in Storm Lake.

“We’ve got an actual patio thast we’ll be doing up at the water park with food and games and refreshments. We’re going to be having things over at the golf course where we will serve food. Here at our beautiful regata we’ll be serving food as well. But we’re really hoping people will come fall in love with Storm Lake and come back and experience the water part some other day,” said Amy Vonbank, general manager of King’s Pointe.

Also, Tyson Foods will close its pork plant on Sunday as part of a water saving measure. The water conservation order runs for two weeks.