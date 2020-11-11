21-year-old killed after rollover near Moville

MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – A 21-year-old was killed after a rollover west of Moville on Monday.

According to a release, around 12:06 p.m. Monday, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Moville Ambulance and Rescue, Moville PD, and Woodbury County Emergency Services were dispatched to a roll-over, single vehicle traffic crash in the eastbound lanes of the “S” curves of U.S. Highway 20, just west of Moville, Iowa.

The only vehicle involved was a 2008 Ford F-250 pick-up truck. The pick-up truck was

being operated by Kegan Collins, age 21, of rural Kingsley, Iowa.

The initial investigation indicates that Collins lost control of the vehicle and left the

roadway where the vehicle rolled multiple times. Collins died as a result of the injuries he sustained during the crash.

No further information is available at this time.

