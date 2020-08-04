Kingdom of Riverssance canceled due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another Siouxland tradition has been called off due to the coronavirus.
The Kingdom of Riversance won’t be returning to Riverside Park.
Officials with Sioux City River-Cade officially cancelling Riversance Fair that was scheduled for October 3 and 4 in a post on their Facebook page.
The post also announced the cancellation of a youth fishing derby on September 15.
Event organizers saying the health and safety of everyone is their foremost concern.
The events are set to return next year.
