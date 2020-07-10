Kindness Siouxland announces 5 sculpture installations around Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Kindness Siouxland, a nonprofit corporation composed of volunteers from the tri-state area, has announced it will be gifting five regionally located Kindness sculptures around Siouxland.

The committee believes that viewing the pieces will remind individuals to be kinder to themselves and others.

One of the five sculptures will be placed on 17th Street and Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City, Nebraska. It will be unveiled Monday as an artistic statement of the importance of basic human nature and the power of kindness.

The four remaining sculptures have been installed at North High School, Heelan High School, and Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, Iowa, and Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City, South Dakota.

According to Kindness Siouxland officials, the chosen locations for the sculptures represent an opportunity for each site and its neighboring businesses to implement community kindness projects, like Lewis and Clark School in South Sioux City, Nebraska, who conducts several kindness initiatives within their student population.

The nonprofit hopes the initiative will continue to grow throughout the tri-state area, with an additional 72 possible sites identified for artwork installations.

Kindness Siouxland mentioned that future sculpture pieces will be installed as more funds become available.

