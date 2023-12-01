SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There are new developments in the federal voter fraud case involving a Woodbury County Supervisor’s wife.

Kim Taylor has filed for an acquittal, claiming there was insufficient evidence supporting her conviction. Taylor was found guilty on 52 counts of voter fraud by a jury on Nov. 21.

Her husband, Jeremy Taylor, is also facing scrutiny. At the next Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, board members will be accepting his resignation as vice chair. KCAU 9 previously reported that he is willing to step away from those responsibilities, but is not planning on leaving the board of supervisors.

He will also issue a public response to the resolution submitted by County Auditor Patrick Gill. That resolution, introduced earlier this week, would request an investigation into Jeremy Taylor’s actions during the 2020 special and general elections in which he won a seat on the board.