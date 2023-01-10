SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders will have the opportunity to enjoy a tribute to Queen in October as Killer Queen heads to the Orpheum theatre.

According to a release from Oak View Group, the tribute to Queen will be at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, October 15, at 7 p.m.

The release states that the tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center or at the Orpheum website.

Killer Queen started at London university and grew in popularity worldwide. Their first shows in America started in Colorado and has become a regular fixture on Killer Queen’s tour set.