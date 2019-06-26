Kids taught how to show pigs for competition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa is well known for its hogs at state and county fairs, and a few Siouxland kids got to learn about both Tuesday.

The ISU Extension and Outreach along with Seaboard Triumph Foods gave 10 Siouxland kids the chance to learn how to show pigs for 4-H competitions at fairs.

The kids also got to learn more about the pork industry as well.

“It kind of gives you a look of what they go through. And then other people are just like, ‘Oh that’s easy,” but they’ve never done it before so they don’t really know.” said 12-year-old Graclyn Bremmer.

“I think it’s really good because we have the opportunity to show and we love it. And just having other kids be able to experience this it’s good for them.” said 15-year-old Elle Ploeger.

The Extension and Outreach Office and Seaboard triumph say its important to get kids interested in agriculture early on.

“We’re just really excited to provide the opportunity to these kids who might not otherwise an opportunity to experience livestock first-hand,” said Tori O’Connell, the communications specialist for Seaboard Triumph Food.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the kids. Some of them show other kinds of livestock so this is a chance to show pigs. Others maybe haven’t been around livestock at all, so it’s definitely a brand new experience.” said Molly Hewitt, the County Director for ISU Extension Woodbury County.

The kids will be able to show their pigs in the Woodbury County Fair in August.