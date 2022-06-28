WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A group of young scientists made a trip to a Siouxland swimming pond.

Kids over at Little Sioux Park outside of Correctionville gathered samples from the pond to conduct highly sophisticated research about what lives in local waterways, and look at cool rocks.

The event is part of the Woodbury County Conservation’s Summer Activities which aims to not only teach kids about but also appreciate nature.

“Actually provides information on the environments and outdoors and it gets kids excited and some experience in nature,”

Woodbury County Conservation’s next event is “Meet the Animals” and will be happening Friday at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.