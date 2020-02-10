Kids read to dogs at the Sioux City Public Library

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Library provided some furry and affectionate listeners to help kids read.

The library invited students in grades K-5 to practice reading out loud with these adorable pups by their side.

Organizers say the program boosts kids’ self-confidence when developing reading skills.

“My kids really wanted to go. We don’t have pets of our own at home so it’s nice to come out here and interact with some more animals,” said one parent, Danny Paskell.

Along with being good listeners, the four-legged friends who attended the event were all certified therapy dogs.