Kids paired with cops to holiday shop during annual event at local Walmart

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) officers helped kids get into the Christmas spirit on Saturday.

Along with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, 40 officers helped about 20 kids through their annual Shop with a Cop event at the Singing Hills Walmart.

The SCPD has partnered with Walmart and Variety for more than 10 years to provide kids in our community with the opportunity to purchase Christmas presents for their family and friends.

Officer Andrew Dutler said he hopes Shop with a Cop helps kids see police officers in a different light.

“That is a big goal of ours, just that the kids understand that we’re human beings as well, and that our jobs are fun at some points in time, and we can help people, and that’s what we’re out here to do,” said Dutler.

The SCPD has hosted the annual event for more than 10 years.