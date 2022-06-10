SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Kids in Sioux City were hopping with excitement at the Dorothy Peacaut Nature Center, and all for a good reason.

Hundreds of kids packed the nature center’s classroom to get a peek at some out-of-the-ordinary guests like monitor lizards, an armadillo, and a baby kangaroo.

The critters were brought in by Wildlife Encounters, a Nebraska-based non-profit that brings educational animals all over the county to teach the importance of conservation.

“We were all inspired. Everyone that works at Wildlife Encounters, by Wild Kingdom, Steve Erwin, Jim Fowler, all those people trying to engage the public into our natural world and caring about our natural world,” said Jillian Lenz with Wildlife Encounters.

The kids also got to see an owl up close in person too.