Kids learn to ride,take care of horses at Summer Horse Camp

by: KCAU STAFF

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For many kids, summer means summer camps and a few Siouxland kids are spending their camp time horsing around.

Saddle Up Horse Camp at the Prairie Rose Equestrian Center is a week-long camp for ages 8 to 14. 

Kids get to learn how to ride and take care of horses.

It’s not the usual summer camp, but it’s a great way for kids to stay active during the summer.

“Having friends, among friends, some of the kids have had riding lessons and some of them have never ridden a horse, so we kind of take a mixed variety.,” said Jenny Linton, the lead instructor. 

Organizers say that saddle up camp filled up quickly, and hope to see as much success next year. 
 

