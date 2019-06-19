Kids learn to ride,take care of horses at Summer Horse Camp

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For many kids, summer means summer camps and a few Siouxland kids are spending their camp time horsing around.

Saddle Up Horse Camp at the Prairie Rose Equestrian Center is a week-long camp for ages 8 to 14.

Kids get to learn how to ride and take care of horses.

It’s not the usual summer camp, but it’s a great way for kids to stay active during the summer.

“Having friends, among friends, some of the kids have had riding lessons and some of them have never ridden a horse, so we kind of take a mixed variety.,” said Jenny Linton, the lead instructor.

Organizers say that saddle up camp filled up quickly, and hope to see as much success next year.

