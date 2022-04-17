SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s Easter weekend and the Easter bunny was hard at work in Siouxland.

Hundreds of kids and thousands of eggs were at Flippin’ Vintage Boutiques for an Easter egg hunt.

Besides seeking Easter treasures, kids were treated to face painting and crafts.

The hunt began at 2 p.m. outside of the store, and owner Lisa Dittbenner said events like these help make them part of the community.

“For the community, to be apart of the community and let them know that their home is our home and we appreciate them, and to shop local and to support the small businesses,” said Dittbenner.

Dittbenner added that they have many more events like this planned for the rest of the year.