Kids get hands-on learning at 9th annual touch a truck

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sunday kids experienced some hands-on learning with trucks at the Sioux City Mall.

At Siouxland’s annual ‘Touch a Truck’ event families had the opportunity to interact with different vehicles seen around the community up close and personal.

Kids were able to climb on the trucks and even operate some of them.

It takes a lot of skill to work these pieces of machinery. Drivers hope at least some of today’s visitors are up to the challenge.

“We’re always in need of young blood or new drivers and we hope that this inspires people and keeps the industry going,” says one truck driver.

Along with the heavy machines, there were also bouncy houses and food trucks for the kids.