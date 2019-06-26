Kids “get buggy” at an insect class in Sioux City

Not all bugs are bad is what some Siouxland kids learned when they got up close and personal.

The Iowa State Extension and Outreach gave Siouxland kids the change to learn about insects through experiments and other activities.

The kids looked like they had a good time and while they were having fun, they also learned about how insects play an important role in the ecosystem.

“My favorite part about building the bug hotel was painting it and kind of like building and then we put leaves, and twigs, and grass in it,” said Chloe Book, a bug camp attendee.

The ISU Extension and Outreach will be at the Sioux City Farmer’s Market Wednesday, June 26 for the Power of Produce Club that encourages kids to make healthy choices.