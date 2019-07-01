Kids can have fun at the Kid’s Zone at Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The 29th Annual Saturday in the Park is set to take place this weekend. The concert isn’t only for adults as kids can have fun at the Kid’s Zone.
The KCAU 9 Kid’s Zone will be full of entertainers, inflatables, food vendors and face painters to keep kids of all ages busy. There will also be the return of Allen’s Pony Rides from noon to 5 p.m. for $5.
Tickets are $1 each and all-day wristbands are $20. It will be open from noon to 7 p.m.
For the full list of fun events happening in the Kid’s Zone, click here.
Of course, there will be plenty of music happening if you are at Saturday in the Park for the music.