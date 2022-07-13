SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This year’s keynote speaker for the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce’s 36th Annual dinner has been announced.

“I am so excited to join the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce in Sioux City on September 22,” said the guest speaker.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed in a video that he will be at the annual dinner.

Board chair Brian Chrichton said Pompeo’s record service is one that’s of unparalleled dedication and patriotism.

“I think he’s going to talk about his humble roots and then how, how that has formed his opinion of things around him. He’s done it all. He’s been out there. He’s had influence. A distinguished representative of our country. His years of service, the national stage, the international state,” said Crichton.

The annual dinner will take place at the Sioux City Convention Center on September 22.